Discovering the future - Burnley College hosts Digital Transformation Day

Burnley College has held a groundbreaking Digital Transformation Day, equipping students from colleges from across the region with the cutting-edge skills, knowledge and tools required to thrive in today’s rapidly advancing manufacturing landscape.

Digital Transformation Day saw students invited to the Princess Way Campus in the heart of Burnley to gain valuable insights into the latest advancements in manufacturing technologies.

The event was part of the extensive activities and facilities funded by Burnley College’s status as part of the Lancashire and Cumbrian Institute of Technology and with the support of LSIF, the Government’s Local Skills Improvement Fund.

The event featured a series of dynamic workshops led by industry experts, enabling aspiring professionals to explore potential careers and get hands on experience of emerging technologies.

Event highlights included:

Immersive workshops on 3D Printing (Additive Manufacturing), Big Data, the Future of Industry and Five-Axis Machining

A deeper look into how digital tools will revolutionise industry

Hands-on experience with state-of-the-art equipment.

Guests included Iain Martin from AMRC, leading research centre, about Additive Manufacturing; WorldSkills Champion Igor Dolgan, who shared his award-winning skills in Automation and Bethan Harrison, who held Future U advice and guidance sessions.

Neil Burrows, Director of Skills, Innovation and Employer Engagement at Burnley College, said: "The young people who took part in our Digital Transformation Day were so switched on to the pace of change we see in every industry and, with huge changes on the horizon for manufacturing, it’s vital they stay ahead of the curve.

“Digital Transformation Day reflects that and combines it with our passion for equipping ourselves with the very latest tools and skills needed to stay ahead in and competitive in a rapidly changing world.

“We’re here to support learners as they unlock the potential of digital manufacturing technologies and create a pathway to success for our region’s industries."

