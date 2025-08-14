Dilara Masters English Lit with A* after only six years of speaking English
Dilara Urtekin, 19 , achieved an A* in English Literature while also achieving an A in Politics and a B in History.
She said: “I cannot put into words how happy I feel, It’s just amazing.”
Dilara moved to the UK from Turkey six years ago and is now planning to go on to The University of Warwick to study a joint degree in English and History, after her receiving one to one support and encouragement from her teachers.
She said: “My English Teacher just went above and beyond helping me with the entire university application process to make sure I could pursue the subjects I love.”
NCC, recognised nationwide for its exceptional teaching and learning, has proudly maintained an Outstanding Ofsted rating for 20 years – the only college in the country to do so. This year, the college has continued its tradition of excellence, achieving an impressive 98% A Level pass rate.
After completing her degree, Dilara plans to continue her studies with a master’s in politics, aiming to build a career in the field. She hopes to work for a think tank or pressure group, where she can influence policy and drive positive change.
She said: “I’m definitely interested in politics, I loved studying it at A level and I can really see myself pursuing that in the future.”