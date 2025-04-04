Design Competition Winner!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Freddie from Brunshaw Primary School was bursting with pride this week when his design for the Lancashire Learning For Life mascot competition was chosen as one of the winners.

Freddie's design of 'Hearty' was chosen from over 200 entries.

Freddie was awarded a copy of his design that has been professionally made, a certificate and a gift voucher by Jen Macdonald, the PSHE advisor for Lancashire.

Mrs Smith and all the staff and children at Brunshaw Primary School are so pleased for Freddie