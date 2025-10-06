Cyber students wow judges in prestigious national competition

Learners at Burnley College are shaping the future of technology, from developing software to train the next generation of cyber experts, to building revision tools that make learning more accessible.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These innovations were just part of the winning entry that saw Burnley College named National Cyber School of the Year 2025 at a prestigious ceremony in London.

Other exceptional activities which impressed the judges included an outreach programme where the pupils of local schools get to explore their cyber skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Scott, Lecturer in Computing says the level of skill our students demonstrate every year is incredible: "It's our students' commitment and dedication which has led directly to us receiving this award and to the success of our computing programme.

Ed Foulds, Head of Creative Arts and Media at Burnley College collects the National Cyber School of the Year award.

"They have fully identified and embraced the critical need for cyber resilience and are consistently challenging themselves with incredible levels of motivation.

"This recognition belongs to every single student who strives for excellence every day. It's truly inspiring to follow them as they make huge leaps forward in the world of technology."

The National Cyber Awards, celebrating excellence in cybersecurity and technology education, are widely recognised as a true hallmark of achievement within the sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being chosen as a finalist from among hundreds of nominations is a testament to the achievements and skill levels of the students at Burnley College.

The college is also committed to ensuring the subject remains inclusive, with a project specifically aimed at enabling young women with a passion for coding to flex their skills in what can often be a male-dominated industry.

Interim Principal Kate Wallace says the award reflects the raw talent in the region: “Every year we see our students achieving extraordinary things and we are proud to play a part in their journeys.

“Their determination, supported by our tutors and facilities, allows them to reach higher, go further and shape their own futures in the industries they will transform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Seeing students developing apps to support their peers with training and revision shows not only their talent but the strength of our Burnley College team, where ambition and tuition go hand in hand.

“We can’t wait to see what they achieve next.”

The college offers an advanced T Level in Cyber Security which will see learners get real-world work placements, giving them vital experience.

Students have taken advantage of the college’s state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC), unveiled in 2024 by Parliamentary Secretary Abena Oppong-Asare MP.

Explore where you can go with our Digital Support and Security T Level and Computing A Level and vocational courses: Home - Burnley College