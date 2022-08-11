Pupils watched in awe as Networx3’s drone fleet took to the skies over the village with live video footage being beamed back into their classrooms in real time.
The talk and demonstration are part of a Networx3 initiative to educate and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by making learning about drones fun and educational.
Most Popular
-
1
Burnley old school: These retro photographs show us what life was like in Burnley schools more than 50 years ago
-
2
12 incredible old photographs showing Burnley schools through the years
-
3
Cutting edge drone display inspires next generation of scientists and engineers at Burnley school
-
4
‘I want to help and inspire others’: Lancashire educational mentoring scheme changing kids’ lives
-
5
Burnley school students ready to go 'above and beyond' to help fellow pupils facing mental health challenges
Networx3 UAV founder and managing director Ian Ashworth, who is one of five Networx3 UAV commercial drone pilots, was invited to the school by chairman of governors Jim Lever.
Ian said: “This was a great opportunity to dispel some of the myths around drones and fly the flag for drones instead.”
More than 120 children – from years three to six – took part in the talk and demonstration with Ian and his drone fleet going from classroom to classroom answering questions.
Michelle Kayley, year four teacher, said: “As soon as the children saw the drone pictures of the presentation they were hooked. They loved listening to how the drones were used, seeing a range of them and they were amazed when they got to see the drones in action.
“By the end of the morning, children were thinking about future careers and how drones could be used in them.”
Children watched as the drone soared above their school and village beaming crystal clear video back to their classroom. The demonstration finished with the drone hovering at the classroom window filming waves, laughter and smiles from the pupils inside.