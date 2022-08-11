Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils watched in awe as Networx3’s drone fleet took to the skies over the village with live video footage being beamed back into their classrooms in real time.

The talk and demonstration are part of a Networx3 initiative to educate and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers by making learning about drones fun and educational.

This was the birds eye view of their school children at Worsthorne Primary School were treated to when they were enjoyed a drone display

Networx3 UAV founder and managing director Ian Ashworth, who is one of five Networx3 UAV commercial drone pilots, was invited to the school by chairman of governors Jim Lever.

Ian said: “This was a great opportunity to dispel some of the myths around drones and fly the flag for drones instead.”

More than 120 children – from years three to six – took part in the talk and demonstration with Ian and his drone fleet going from classroom to classroom answering questions.

Michelle Kayley, year four teacher, said: “As soon as the children saw the drone pictures of the presentation they were hooked. They loved listening to how the drones were used, seeing a range of them and they were amazed when they got to see the drones in action.

“By the end of the morning, children were thinking about future careers and how drones could be used in them.”