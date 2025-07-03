Held at The Crow Wood Hotel, the venue was transformed into a stunning backdrop for a night of celebration, laughter, and reflection.

Students arrived dressed to impress – the prom dresses were dazzling, the suits were sharp, and the smiles said it all.

The evening began with a delicious sit-down meal, followed by music, dancing, and a chance to look back on their time at school together. Staff and students alike shared memories, laughter, and even a few happy tears as they marked the end of an era.