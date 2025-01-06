County Award for St Mary's

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School have earned a ‘Step into Quality Key Stage One’ award from Lancashire County Council.

It’s a huge reward for the Langho school who have passed the LCC’s quality improvement programme which focuses on the development of Year One and Two pupils and supports their independent learning .

Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “It’s about developing learning environments to support quality first learning through play and opportunities.

“We have a large number of activities where pupils may think they are playing but they are actually learning.“It’s about developing these resources and the learning environment for our pupils.

“Passing this also involves input from both parents and their child as well as an inspection and sending evidence.“We are delighted our school has been recognised as a place for strong learning.”