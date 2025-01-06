County Award for St Mary's

By Dany Roson
Contributor
Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:09 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2025, 11:24 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
St Mary’s Roman Catholic Primary School have earned a ‘Step into Quality Key Stage One’ award from Lancashire County Council.

It’s a huge reward for the Langho school who have passed the LCC’s quality improvement programme which focuses on the development of Year One and Two pupils and supports their independent learning .

Headteacher Caroline Boden said: “It’s about developing learning environments to support quality first learning through play and opportunities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have a large number of activities where pupils may think they are playing but they are actually learning.“It’s about developing these resources and the learning environment for our pupils.

Step into Quality Award for St Mary's RC Primary School LanghoStep into Quality Award for St Mary's RC Primary School Langho
Step into Quality Award for St Mary's RC Primary School Langho

“Passing this also involves input from both parents and their child as well as an inspection and sending evidence.“We are delighted our school has been recognised as a place for strong learning.”

Related topics:Lancashire County Council
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice