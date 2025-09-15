Compass Community School Lancashire invites families to explore, connect and discover

Compass Community School Lancashire will be holding an open day on Friday, October 24, from 10am to 2pm, welcoming families to visit the school and meet the team

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school supports learners aged 11–17 who may have struggled in previous settings and need a smaller, more personalised approach. At CCS Lancashire, the focus is on Assessing and Healing Complex Trauma (AHCT), by building trust, nurturing confidence, and helping young people re-engage with their learning journey.

The open day offers parents and carers a chance to take a guided tour of the school, ask questions, and see the environment for themselves. There will be opportunities to learn about the school’s curriculum, its therapeutic approach to education, and the support available for each learner’s academic and emotional development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Andy Hill is looking forward to welcoming visitors: “We understand that choosing the right school is a big decision. Our open day is a chance for families to see what CCS Lancashire is really like—to speak with staff, explore the classrooms and shared spaces, and find out how we support learners to feel safe, seen and supported.”

Compass Community School Lancashire enjoys a peaceful, rural setting.

CCS Lancashire is part of Compass Community Schools, a national network of small independent schools designed to meet the needs of young people with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs, who may have experienced disrupted education. Each school in the network provides a nurturing and structured environment, placing strong relationships and personalised learning at the heart of everything they do.

To find out more and/or book a place, please use this link: https://www.compass-schools.org/schools/public/ccs-lancashire/open-day/ or contact the Headteacher, Andy Hill, [email protected]directly.