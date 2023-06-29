Jam Coding works with councils across Lancashire, running free coding and computing clubs for pupil-premium supported families and children who receive free school meals.

Jennifer Talbot, Learning and Development Manager, said: “Over the course of a week the children will use different software to develop a range of digital skills, from coding to animation to design alongside offline activities to blend learning.

A company that has been working to address the ‘digital divide’ since 2014 is coming to Burnley and the Ribble Valley.

“Each activity we have planned covers a key topic, such as nutrition and the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Our aim is to get young people creative and active, whilst teaching them vital digital skills and encouraging healthy decision-making.”

Roger Grogan, who founded Jam Coding added there are plenty of clubs that focus on sports and arts but very few, if any, that explore digital subjects.