Colne Primet Academy students celebrate first-choice progression on GCSE results day

Mrs Pilkington, Primet Principal, said: "We are incredibly proud of our students' achievements this year. Their hard work, resilience, and determination have truly paid off and we really are Proud to be Primet with this fantastic set of results. We wish our students all the best as they move on to the next exciting chapter of their lives and look forward to celebrating with them again at our Star Awards event in the Autumn term."

Some of the students celebrating with staff and their families included Annabelle Radcliffe who will be progressing to a BTEC in Art and Design at Nelson and Colne College and Jamie Smith who will be enrolling on a T Level in Digital Production, Development and Design at Nelson and Colne College. They will be joined at Nelson and Colne College by Callum St. John-Claire will be studying A Levels in Maths, Physics, and Electronics, with aspirations to become an Engineer, Wahab Hussain, who will be studying A Levels in Computer Science, Maths and Physics and Malaikah Hussain, who will be studying A Levels in RE, Sociology and Law.

Other students progressing to A Levels at local colleges include Keira McCormack who has aspirations to become a Forensic Psychologist, Nada Skubij who plans to study Law at university and Jing Wong Ling who has ambitions to study Biomedical Engineering at university. Connor Hargreaves will be starting an Electrical Apprenticeship, working at Pendle Electrics.

Former Senior Prefect, Aisha Asad is progressing to Clitheroe Royal Grammar School Sixth Form to study A Levels in English Language, English Literature, History, and Classics. She plans to pursue a career as an author.

