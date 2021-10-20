Colne primary school pupils celebrate National Poetry Day

Castercliff Year 5 pupils enjoyed National Poetry Day

Pupils in Year Five enjoyed a wonderful poetry workshop with local poet, Clare Shaw.

The Burnley born poet relished the opportunity to work with our year five pupils, inspiring them to be confident in their poetry writing abilities. Some of the work produced during the workshop was praised by Clare who was particularly impressed with the year group’s creativity.

During her session with pupils there was also an opportunity to ask questions and pupils gained an insight into her successful career as a poet.

Clare has won several awards, including a Northern Writer's Award, an Arvon / Jerwood Young Writer’s Award, a Royal Society for Literature "Literature Matters" Award, and a Forward Prize Highly Commended.

The theme for National Poetry Day 2021 was Choice and the pupils at Lord Street held a particular focus on this theming during their activities with Clare and class teachers.

Headteacher Hayley Walsh said: "National Poetry Day serves as a timely reminder that poetry has something special to offer us all. It was particularly marvellous to see our pupils interact and really connect with the power of words.