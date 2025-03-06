Coal Clough Academy's 'Mad' World Book Day

Coal Clough Academy took part in a Readathon, a balloon challenge and a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party for World Book Day.

Many pupils came off timetable to make sure the day was all about books!

In morning assembly, the Readathon was introduced, where the aim was to clock up more than 1000 minutes of reading during the day.

English teacher Alex Taylor said: “Many pupils took part in the challenge, with some coming back for a second - and even a third - sitting to read! In total, we read for a total of 2425 minutes so we smashed our target.

Mad Hatter's Tea Party

“Pupils took part in coding challenges in Maths and a balloon challenge in English, where pupils had to decide which character they would throw overboard in order to save a plummeting hot air balloon!

“The kitchen staff created a book-themed menu for staff and pupils, and our cooking teacher and her classes created sweet treats for the Mad Hatter's Tea Party.

“The day was a fantastic celebration of reading for the whole school!”

