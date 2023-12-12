Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School presented with Platinum School Games Mark.
The Platinum Award is the highest level of award, recognising high quality P.E, sports leadership, intra-school and inter-school competitions, promotion of school games values, inclusion and club links. Sports lead Tom Swindells said: “It’s an honour to achieve the highest award. Our sports provision at St Michael and St John’s is of a high standard and is extremely inclusive.
“We enter a host of sporting events, we have five to six clubs on offer every half-term including football, rugby, dodgeball, tag rugby and it’s open to everyone.”
The school has recently appointed its Sports Council which has two pupils each year group.“The job of the Sports Council is to promote sports around school, have ideas for clubs and also fundraise for equipment and events,” added Mr Swindells.