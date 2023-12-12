Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School outstanding sports provision has been recognised by achieving the Platinum School Games Mark.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Platinum Award is the highest level of award, recognising high quality P.E, sports leadership, intra-school and inter-school competitions, promotion of school games values, inclusion and club links. Sports lead Tom Swindells said: “It’s an honour to achieve the highest award. Our sports provision at St Michael and St John’s is of a high standard and is extremely inclusive.

“We enter a host of sporting events, we have five to six clubs on offer every half-term including football, rugby, dodgeball, tag rugby and it’s open to everyone.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School outstanding sports provision has been recognised by achieving the Platinum School Games Mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad