News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School presented with Platinum School Games Mark.

Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School outstanding sports provision has been recognised by achieving the Platinum School Games Mark.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 12th Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 17:02 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Platinum Award is the highest level of award, recognising high quality P.E, sports leadership, intra-school and inter-school competitions, promotion of school games values, inclusion and club links. Sports lead Tom Swindells said: “It’s an honour to achieve the highest award. Our sports provision at St Michael and St John’s is of a high standard and is extremely inclusive.

Read More
Clitheroe Rotary Club hands out awards to Art4All leader and devoted Tesco stor...

“We enter a host of sporting events, we have five to six clubs on offer every half-term including football, rugby, dodgeball, tag rugby and it’s open to everyone.”

Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School outstanding sports provision has been recognised by achieving the Platinum School Games Mark.Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School outstanding sports provision has been recognised by achieving the Platinum School Games Mark.
Clitheroe’s St Michael and St John’s RC Primary School outstanding sports provision has been recognised by achieving the Platinum School Games Mark.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The school has recently appointed its Sports Council which has two pupils each year group.“The job of the Sports Council is to promote sports around school, have ideas for clubs and also fundraise for equipment and events,” added Mr Swindells.

Related topics:ClitheroeSt John's