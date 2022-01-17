Clitheroe school pupils receive hi-vis jackets' gift from homebuilder
Property developer Miller Homes has donated a number of high visibility vests to St James CE Primary School’s Year 6 "Rowan" class, to ensure their safety when walking or cycling home from school and other activities during the dark evenings.
The donation follows Miller Homes’ previous connection to the school, after working with star pupil Gracie Rae Spedding in 2021, to keep the countryside clean in Clitheroe. The homebuilder also recently supported the town’s Salvation Army with a Christmas toy donation, and is working with the local Brownie group too.
Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West, said: “As we bring new homes to Clitheroe, it’s important for us to care for the community too, and ensuring that the
local children are protected as they travel to and from school is something we’re very proud to have played a part in.”
Helen Rose, Business Manager at St. James C E Primary School, adds: “We were delighted when Miller Homes reached out to offer hi vis vests for our pupils - we’re always very keen
to encourage safety in and around our school.”
Sally Sharp, Rowan class’s teacher, finishes with: “We were very grateful to receive this kind donation from Miller Homes and hope this is the beginning of a successful ongoing
partnership.”
Alongside supporting community groups and initiatives, Miller Homes will bring an investment of £1.3m. to Clitheroe, with £200,000 being spent on public transport, £10,000 going towards the town centre and over £590,000 funding both primary and secondary education in the area.