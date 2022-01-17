Clitheroe school pupils receive hi-vis jackets' gift from homebuilder

The donation follows Miller Homes’ previous connection to the school, after working with star pupil Gracie Rae Spedding in 2021, to keep the countryside clean in Clitheroe. The homebuilder also recently supported the town’s Salvation Army with a Christmas toy donation, and is working with the local Brownie group too.

Clare Noakes, Sales Director for Miller Homes in the North West, said: “As we bring new homes to Clitheroe, it’s important for us to care for the community too, and ensuring that the

local children are protected as they travel to and from school is something we’re very proud to have played a part in.”

Youngsters thrilled to wear their new hi-vis vests

Helen Rose, Business Manager at St. James C E Primary School, adds: “We were delighted when Miller Homes reached out to offer hi vis vests for our pupils - we’re always very keen

to encourage safety in and around our school.”

Sally Sharp, Rowan class’s teacher, finishes with: “We were very grateful to receive this kind donation from Miller Homes and hope this is the beginning of a successful ongoing

partnership.”

Miller Homes' donation to St James' Rowan Class