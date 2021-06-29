Clitheroe 'miracle baby' set to celebrate milestone birthday after doctors said he wouldn't survive

Birthday boy Blake Ramsingh

Courageous Blake Ramsingh, who was born with a complex heart condition, is set to mark his seventh birthday next week after defying all odds to survive.

The pupil of Grindleton Primary School is enjoying life and looking forward to going into Year 3 in September.

His mum, Jessica, who lives in Clitheroe is the proudest parent on earth and as coronavirus restrictions have eased, she is busy organising a Marvel-themed birthday party for her little hero.

Speaking about her happy, cheeky and loving little boy, she said: "Blake turns seven on July 7th and I just can't get over how fast the years have gone! We were told to expect the worst when he was born and that he wouldn't make it, but he did. We were told he wouldn't make it to the age of one, but each year he battles through every obstacle that's thrown at him daily and here we are... seven years on! "

Concerns over Blake’s health started during pregnancy with Jessica’s 20-week scan pinpointing problems. Numerous tests conducted during 40-plus visits to Burnley Hospital’s ante-natal department, Liverpool Women’s Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital concluded that Blake’s heart condition was so complex it was very likely he would not survive the pregnancy. However, survivor Blake was born at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on July 7th, 2014. He spent the subsequent two weeks there and the following 10 months in Alder Hey. Much of his time was spent in intensive care on a ventilator.

"He is still seen regularly by his cardiologist at Alder Hey and he attends cardiac reviews every four to six months depending on how well he's doing. At the moment he's doing okay," explained Jess. "There's nothing much (surgery wise) that can be done for him as his condition is so complex, but we live in hope that something may become an option for him in the near future. But for now he's doing really well and he's living his life the best he can."

Jess added: "One of the big things that worried me with him attending a 'mainstream' school was him not being able to keep up with others in the playground and with Blake being a little behind his peers, but the way he practically runs into school, how happy he is with going to school and how friendly and close all the children are, its just lovely.

"His favourite subject is PE, although he can't run around al ot due to his heart defects, but he will always do his best. His teachers have been fantastic and I cannot thank them enough. I also want to thank the incredible medical staff at Liverpool Women's Hospital, Alder Hey and Royal Blackburn Hospital for everything they have done."