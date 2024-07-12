Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fairClitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair
Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair picture gallery

By Dominic Collis
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:37 BST
Clitheroe Brookside Primary School’s summer fair has been hailed “an incredible success.”

Visitors included Spiderman, the Ribble Valley Police, and the Lady Mayor with the Mayor's Consort, while the event was filled with fantastic activities, and everyone had a wonderful time.

Take a look at these fantastic photos.

Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

1. Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair Photo: s

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

2. Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair Photo: s

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

3. Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair Photo: s

Photo Sales
Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

4. Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair

Clitheroe Brookside Primary School summer fair Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mayor
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice