Clitheroe-based school announces partnership with Youth Sport Nutrition

The partnership will see the team from Youth Sport Nutrition provide training and education about nutrition to students attending Moorland Private School’s football and ballet academies.

As part of the official partnership the students will receive specialist nutrition workshops throughout the year support from an in-house nutritionist and discounted YSN products and services.

Students will also have free access to the YSN nutrition management app to make better food choices and all students will be invited to become ambassadors for YSN further extending the brand’s awareness across the student network.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moorland Private School has announced a partnership with Youth Sport Nutrition

In addition YSN’s team of nutritionists will be working with the Moorland catering team to develop and tailor their menus to the student’s nutritional needs for both football and ballet alike.

Deborah Frost Headteacher at Moorland Private School said: “We are really excited to announce this fantastic partnership with Youth Sport Nutrition. Staff and students in our Ballet and Football Academies recognise how vital it is to fully understand nutrition and the role it plays in physical development and we look forward to working with YSN.”

Ben Jefferson Company Director at Youth Sport Nutrition said: “We’re delighted to partner with Moorland International Ballet Academy and Moorland Football Academy to support these incredible organisations and work with the very many talented athletes dancers committed parents and dedicated coaches.

“We look forward to supporting and educating the sporting community at Moorland for many years to come.”

Moorland pupils

Deborah added: “This strategic partnership is a real demonstration of our commitment to further support our Academy students. We pride ourselves on offering the very best facilities and coaches and this focus and support in educating the students on the importance of understanding the nutrition needed to get the best out of our bodies is a fantastic step forward’

Moorland Private School was established over 100 years ago and provides education for children from three months to 18 years old. The school offers boarding as well as a traditional day school and boasts smaller dedicated private education to all its children.