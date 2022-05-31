Clitheroe apprentice to compete at the national qualifier heats for the 2022 SkillELECTRIC

Adam Green (20) who works four days a week as an apprentice electrician at Clitheroe based Electric Vehicle specialists, Plug and Go, was put forward by his tutor Tony Upton after impressing throughout the course.
He is close to completing his Level 3 Electrotechnical Standard Apprenticeship at Blackburn College.
Adam was successful in the first stage of the competition, scoring one of the highest results in an app-based task against the clock. He has now been invited to the national qualifier, which is a live competition at Burnley College on June 21st. If successful, Adam will reach the UK final later this year.
He said: “My tutor Tony Upton has offered me lots of encouragement and helped me to prepare for the practical assessments. I am really excited to compete.
“At the national qualifier heat, I will need to work to a set specification and dimensions and make sure my work is installed to industry standard.”
Once Adam completes his qualifications this summer, he is exploring a number of different options available to him once he finishes his apprenticeship. Adam explained: “I would like to gain my Periodic Electrical Inspection and Testing certificate, qualify in Solar photovoltaics (PV) and continue to work on car charging and then see where I go from there.
“I could maybe look at plumbing which would mean I can work with renewables. There is also the option to set up on my own or go and work for a company like BAE.”