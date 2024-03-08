Celebrations for World Book Day

On Wednesday Brunshaw Primary School was visited by some travelling story-tellers who were keen to share their tales with everyone. Kersti, Dominic and Emily visited every class and shared a huge amount of stories. The pupils were enthralled. On Thursday, World Book Day, all pupils were invited to attend school in pyjamas. The day began with an assembly led by the Reader Leaders. The children then carried on exploring stories in their classes. The day concluded with some bedtime stories just before home time. The children have thoroughly enjoyed all the story focused fun!