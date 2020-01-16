Cash boost to schools across Burnley and Padiham

New Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has welcomed a £68.6m. government investment in schools across the borough.

The cash boost will mean that every secondary school in Burnley and Padiham will receive at least £5,000 per pupil and every local primary school will receive at least £3,750 per pupil next year, which will rise to £4,000 per pupil the following year.

To ensure that schools fully benefit the Government will set regulations later this month to ensure local authorities pass on these minimum per pupil funding levels to schools. As well as supporting the lowest funded schools, this marks an important step towards a ‘hard’ national funding formula – where schools’ budgets are set on the basis of a single, national formula.

Mr Higginbotham said: “The commitment that every secondary school pupil will receive a minimum of £5,000 next year and every primary school pupil will receive a minimum of £4,000 by 2021-22 would reassure parents of the Government’s promise to deliver the best for their children.

“Every child deserves to receive a superb education - regardless of which school they attend, or where they grew up and I am delighted that schools right across Burnley and Padiham will be seeing a total budget of £68.6m., giving teachers, parents and pupils the certainty to plan, and supercharging standards in our schools.

“We should not accept the idea that there can be 'winners or losers' when it comes to our children’s futures. That’s why we are providing additional funding now and for the future for every school, with those historically underfunded receiving the greatest increase.

"This funding will make sure that every parent locally can be sure their children are getting a world class education that is right for them, and none are held back from reaching their potential.”