Carol singing best friends spread plenty of festive cheer in Clitheroe

Best friends Olivia Scott and Julia Biskupiak, who attend Edisford Primary School in Clitheroe, were out and about over the Christmas period singing festive carols along the Ribble Meadows estate and on Low Moor Gardens.

The 10-year-olds raised £156 to be split between the RSPCA and the East Lancashire Hospice.

Olivia's proud mother, Rachel said: "This was all their own idea and they chose the charities which they wanted to donate to."

Julia and Olivia's festive performances were enjoyed by residents in Clitheroe

The Year 6 girls said they were overwhelmed by the response of the public. They added: "It was fantastic. We are in the choir at school and love singing. We wanted to do something fun so we decided to go round the streets near where we live and bring some joy to people by singing our favourite songs, 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree', and 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'!"