Careers Day provides inspiration for Pendle Education Trust’s children

1,000 children from Pendle Education Trust’s family of schools met with a wide range of local employers at the Trust’s annual Careers Day, which was held as part of National Careers Week.

Year 5 children from Castercliff Primary Academy, Casterton Primary Academy and Pendle Primary Academy, Year 9 students from West Craven High School and students from years 7 – 11 from Colne Primet Academy visited the event, held at Primet.

The Trust’s sponsor, Nelson and Colne College, brought along representatives from all of its curriculum areas at the Nelson and Accrington sites, from A Levels to Motor Vehicle and Hair and Beauty to Engineering. They were joined by employers including the RAF, Department for Work and Pensions, Pendle Leisure Trust, Teaching Personnel, Taylor Shaw, Burnley FC in the Community, the Army and Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust to discuss the wide range of career opportunities available in their organisations.

Jude Evetts, Pendle Education Trust’s Strategic Marketing and Development Manager, said: “This is the fourth time we have held our Trust wide Careers Day, but the first that we have tied it in with National Careers Week, a one-week celebration of careers guidance and free resources in education across the UK.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to all of the staff from Nelson and Colne College and local companies who gave up their time to share their experiences with our children, inspiring them to consider a wide range of careers.

“As a Trust, it’s really important to us that we encourage all of our children to dream big when it comes to their futures and it was fantastic to see them all coming away from the event full of inspiration.”

Pendle Education Trust has created a pledge of opportunities which all of its children will complete before they leave school. One element of the pledge is to explore careers so all children who attended the Careers Day will receive their Careers certificate.