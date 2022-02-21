Burnley's St James' Lanehead Primary School rated 'good' by Ofsted

The school was described as "a welcoming, friendly and happy school where pupils look forward to coming each day," according to the inspectors.

The report, which was carried out in December, found that leaders have thought carefully about how their aspirational curriculums are designed in most subjects. This means that pupils, including children in the early years, build their current learning on what they know already. In most subjects, teachers are clear about the knowledge that will be most useful to pupils.

However, in some subjects, leaders’ curriculum plans are not as well organised. This means that teachers are not as clear about how pupils’ learning builds over time. This hinders teachers from revisiting important concepts and prioritising the subject content that will be of most use to pupils.

Pupils from St James' Lanehead Primary School celebrate a good Ofsted rating

The report also found that staff have equally high expectations of pupils’ behaviour. As a result, the school is a calm and orderly environment.

Pupils told the inspector that they follow the ‘calm school code’. They said that although pupils misbehave sometimes, these incidents are managed fairly by staff.

Pupils also said that staff deal with any rare incidents of bullying quickly. Pupils are proud of the many responsibilities they are given, such as school councillors, play leaders, librarians and being ‘buddies’ for younger children. They appreciate the rewards that they receive, such as the ‘Proud Award’, for working hard and behaving well.

"Whilst we didn’t need an inspection team to tell us just how good we are it confirmed all my judgements. The school council is currently planning a celebration event to coincide with the Platinum Jubilee.

Chairman of Governors, Mrs Janet Hartley, wrote to the parents congratulating the staff and children

She said: “Our staff team have been recognised as extremely committed to serve the community and are all very passionate professionals.

"At St James’ Lanehead the staff team work hard, every single day, to educate the children with Jesus at the heart of they we do. The Governing Board has seen the school flourish under the exceptional leadership of Mrs Dugdale, Mrs Gregory and the team of senior leaders and staff.