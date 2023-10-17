Year six pupils had the chance to explore Alice in Wonderland, solve Maths logic puzzles and look at explosive science reactions at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College’s open evening.

It was a jam-packed night for the school as prospective pupils and their parents and guardians had a tour around the school, heard from Headteacher Deborah Williams and also took part in a myriad of activities in each department. There was a performance of Shakespearian Woosh in English as well as a huge game of scrabble.

In Biology, it was guess the organs, in Physics pupils could use the Van der Graff to make their hair stand on end and in Chemistry, there were explosive reactions. In Maths, pupils solved logic problems, puzzles, games and more; there was a Soup Kitchen in Food Technology and a laser cutter and 3D Printer workshop in technology. In RE, pupils experienced a taste of the world religions, sampling foods from the Jewish Passover meal.

Pupils could also try their hand at printing in Textiles, test their knowledge of the past in History and their knowledge of the world in Geography as well tackling Coding Puzzles in ICT. There were French and Spanish activities in MFL, an Alice in Wonderland theme in Dance and Drama and songs from the talented school choir in Music, among other performances. In PE, prospective pupils could try out a range of activities while they could test their memories in Health and Social Care.