News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College open night a great success

Year six pupils had the chance to explore Alice in Wonderland, solve Maths logic puzzles and look at explosive science reactions at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College’s open evening.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It was a jam-packed night for the school as prospective pupils and their parents and guardians had a tour around the school, heard from Headteacher Deborah Williams and also took part in a myriad of activities in each department. There was a performance of Shakespearian Woosh in English as well as a huge game of scrabble.

Read More
Burnley Nightlife: 31 photos from Burnley's bars and pubs at the weekend

In Biology, it was guess the organs, in Physics pupils could use the Van der Graff to make their hair stand on end and in Chemistry, there were explosive reactions. In Maths, pupils solved logic problems, puzzles, games and more; there was a Soup Kitchen in Food Technology and a laser cutter and 3D Printer workshop in technology. In RE, pupils experienced a taste of the world religions, sampling foods from the Jewish Passover meal.

Year six pupils had the chance to explore Alice in Wonderland, solve Maths logic puzzles and look at explosive science reactions at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College’s open evening.Year six pupils had the chance to explore Alice in Wonderland, solve Maths logic puzzles and look at explosive science reactions at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College’s open evening.
Year six pupils had the chance to explore Alice in Wonderland, solve Maths logic puzzles and look at explosive science reactions at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College’s open evening.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pupils could also try their hand at printing in Textiles, test their knowledge of the past in History and their knowledge of the world in Geography as well tackling Coding Puzzles in ICT. There were French and Spanish activities in MFL, an Alice in Wonderland theme in Dance and Drama and songs from the talented school choir in Music, among other performances. In PE, prospective pupils could try out a range of activities while they could test their memories in Health and Social Care.

Mrs Williams said: “Prospective pupils can see what our lessons have to offer but can also feel the sense of community and family at our school.”

Related topics:Burnley