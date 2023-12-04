News you can trust since 1877
Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC College hosts inter-faith day

Burnley’s Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupils came off timetable for a day to take part in Bollywood dancing, calligraphy, climate change lessons and more as part of inter-faith day.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 4th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 10:49 GMT
Years seven to nine had the chance to learn more about different religions and the positive impact of faith with a host of visitors to school.

These included Building Bridges in Burnley who provided workshops such as Bollywood Dancing with Neetah Parekh from Lancashire County Council, a drumming session which was popular, Arabic calligraphy and a Quaker who spoke about his spiritual journey. ‘New Neighbours’ are refugees who have been rehomed and they talked about their experiences, while a couple from the Baha’i Faith spoke to pupils about the value of all religions.

Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC High School came off timetable for a day to host an inter-faith event
Pastor Mick Fleming, from the Church on the Street, moved some pupils to tears as he talked to them about a life of addiction before he found God and in another session, pupils were introduced to Jesuit prayer. Pupils also experienced Buddhist meditation, explored Sikhism with speakers from Preston and Islam with students from Lancaster University.

Dominic Aunger from Cafod spoke about how Catholic Social Teaching impacts on life, Faith Friends shared their stories of how, despite being different religions, they move forward together and youth work lecturer Bren Cook led communication games and a discussion about the importance of communication to reduce conflict. Bea Foster shared her experience of working with The Tent of Nations in Palestine and the importance of inclusion was higlighted and pupils learned about lip reading and sign language, while Bob Turner spoke about the prevention of plastic pollution and his work in Cambodia.

