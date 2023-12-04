Burnley’s Blessed Trinity Roman Catholic College pupils came off timetable for a day to take part in Bollywood dancing, calligraphy, climate change lessons and more as part of inter-faith day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Years seven to nine had the chance to learn more about different religions and the positive impact of faith with a host of visitors to school.

These included Building Bridges in Burnley who provided workshops such as Bollywood Dancing with Neetah Parekh from Lancashire County Council, a drumming session which was popular, Arabic calligraphy and a Quaker who spoke about his spiritual journey. ‘New Neighbours’ are refugees who have been rehomed and they talked about their experiences, while a couple from the Baha’i Faith spoke to pupils about the value of all religions.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley's Blessed Trinity RC High School came off timetable for a day to host an inter-faith event

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pastor Mick Fleming, from the Church on the Street, moved some pupils to tears as he talked to them about a life of addiction before he found God and in another session, pupils were introduced to Jesuit prayer. Pupils also experienced Buddhist meditation, explored Sikhism with speakers from Preston and Islam with students from Lancaster University.