Burnley councillor Afrasiab Anwar was the special guest at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College presentation of awards to year 11 students who left in the summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The year 11s who left school in the summer returned to collect their GCSE certificates and special awards.

Coun. Anwar, who used to work at Blessed Trinity as part of the Sports Partnership, said: “Working at Blessed Trinity shaped a lot of who I am as a person, it was a massive part of my journey. I was a Muslim in a Catholic school and there was a prayer every morning and that made my faith stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People can try and cause divisions but it’s important to respect each other, show kindness and make sure everyone of any faith gets on with each other.

Burnley councillor Afrasiab Anwar was the special guest at Burnley’s Blessed Trinity RC College presentation of awards to year 11 students who left in the summer.

“Be proud to be from Burnley as it’s made you the person you are. I grew up in one of the poorest areas in the borough, went through the school system, and then I was stood in front of the Queen receiving an MBE for services to Burnley. If little old me can do it anyone can.”

The Attainment Award was given to Rianna MacMahon-Sethi while the Progress Award was presented to Veronica Didicova.

The Contribution to Community College trophy was awarded to Jacob Williams, who was deputy head boy, a youth leader, a senior mission leader and took part in the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Contribution to College Life award was given to Yumna Ifikhar who was a senior prefect, a mission leader, involved with the Duke of Edinburgh and ‘Girls with Goals.’ The Specialist College Sports Award was presented to Oliwia Kaczmarek, a world, European and GB kickboxing champion.

The Specialist College Humanities Award was presented to Lucy Balmbra, who achieved a grade nine in History and a grade eight in Geography.

Matthew McKeating won the Contribution to College Faith Life Award. He was a mission leader, organised charity work, planned liturgies in school as well as leading the eco-group, presenting his vision for the school with Bishop John Arnold.

The Endeavour Award was awarded to Lewis Catterall for overcoming a number of personal challenges to achieve strong GCSE results.