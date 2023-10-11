A Burnley student has won a cash award as part of a bursary scheme for the next generation of graphic designers.

Forepoint, based in Preston, recently launched the Forepoint Award Bursary for University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) students and this week awarded three winners: Hamza Malik, Olivia Hayward and Shahzad Ansar.

The students were chosen from a shortlist of 10 portfolios of first year work, with talent, potential, attendance, attitude, and ability to be a team player also taken into consideration. The each received £1,000 to spend on advancing their design skills and knowledge by buying equipment, software and attending events or exhibitions.

Former Sir John Thursby student Hamza (19) from Daneshouse said: “I want to express my gratitude to Keith and Forepoint for giving me the opportunity to showcase my work and for honouring me with this amazing award.

Forepoint award winner Hamza Malik

“This money will help me immensely with my future studies. It truly means a lot to me and I'm incredibly grateful for their support and recognition.”

The students were presented with their awards by Forepoint director and UCLan alumni, Keith Noble and senior designer, Abi Stones.

Keith said: “As a business, we’ve always been passionate about giving back to industry, education, society, the environment, and general well-being.

“The Forepoint Award is our higher education bursary scheme for students studying graphic design. It’s our commitment to supporting and inspiring the next generation of creatives and designers and I want to offer my congratulations to the very deserving winners of our inaugural award.”