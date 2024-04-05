Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Shelley Gill (46) from Burnley went head-to-head with three other students from across Lancashire for the coveted title. She is now encouraging others to follow in her footsteps.

The awards, which aim to provide a platform to recognise, reward and celebrate, organisations and institution, took place at Lancaster University – and Shelley attended with Julie Garrigan, her assessor at Nelson and Colne College, mentor Tracy Ball and partner Dave.

Shelley Gill, a Nelson and Colne College Group student is celebrating after winning the higher apprentice category in the Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards.

Shelley said: “I can’t believe it. I did not think I was going to win the category. I was honoured just to be nominated by Julie as I wasn't expecting it. I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved – and I’m thrilled that my hard work has been recognised by others. It is challenging studying for an apprenticeship while you’re working full time – but it goes to show that anything is possible.”

Shelley encouraged anyone of any age to continue their studies, adding: “If there's anybody out there that is thinking about doing an apprenticeship, just go for it. I've had the best experience and the best two years. I've learned so much, and I've had so much support from Nelson and Colne College Group. Once you qualify, you’ll have those skills for life.”

Shelley is currently studying for her Institute for Leadership and Management Level 5 Apprenticeship Diploma, which she is due to complete by October. Shelley, has worked for East Lancashire Healthcare Trust (ELHT) for 20 years, beginning her career as a receptionist, and has gradually progressed, taking on more responsibility within the trust.

In 2021, Shelley began studying an apprenticeship as part of her management trainee programme. She was identified by her line manager as part of the trusts’ commitment to succession planning.

She said the course – which has taught her about organisational strategy and objectives, continuous improvement within organisations, project management, financial management, building relationships and leading people – has given her confidence and belief in herself.

She said: “I have been a deputy centre manager for some time and an opportunity to be a community and outpatients administration services (COAS) trainee manager was shared, but to be successful you had to agree to completing the qualification. Once you've finished, you move up to the next pay grade and become a centre manager. I had already been doing the job, so I felt like it was the next step.”

Shelley will soon be putting her new skills into practice. She has already identified a project to showcase her project management skills – which aims to standardise procedures across the 12 health centres across the trust to improve training, booking and patient experience.