Burnley school shortlisted for national award

A Burnley school has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.



Holly Grove Primary School has been shortlisted for the 'Alternative Provision of the Year' award in the TES Schools Award Ceremony.

One of the school's sensory rooms

The school, based at the Burnley Campus, Barden Lane, will disocver if it has won in a special ceremony on Friday 21st June at the Grovesnor Hotel in London.

Deputy headteacher Eve Taylor will first represent the school at a special afternoon tea at the House of Commons on Wednesday June 8th.

She said: "We are all thrilled and so proud to be nominated."

Holly Grove is a primary special school which provides a specialist learning environment for pupils with a wide range of learning difficulties including moderate and severe learning difficulties, complex needs and autism.

The awards recognise the most outstanding individuals and institutions that the education sector has to offer.

TES editor Ann Mroz said: "It is wonderful to see such great ideas and excellent practice emerging from our schools and teachers, especially at a time when schools are under financial pressure.

"We had a record number of entries this year and the standard was very high, so all those shortlisted should be very proud. It’s an extraordinary achievement to be on this shortlist."