Burnley school's Christmas present to Pendleside Hospice

A Burnley school handed an early Christmas present to Pendleside Hospice.

The alternative school in Burleigh Street held a Christmas Fair where they invited staff and families of students to donate wrapped gifts to place under the Christmas tree. These were then donated to Pendleside Hospice.

The gifts were collected from the school by Jo Applegate on behalf of the hospice who met with event organisers, Steve Farrell and Jenifer Kindle.

Pendleside Hospice costs more tan £4 million to run each year, of which the hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise more than £3m. from charitable donations.