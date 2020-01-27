Burnley's Springfield Primary School aiming for Green Tree award

Pupils at Springfield Community Primary School have been getting involved in conservation and recycling projects as the school aims for the Green Tree School’s Award run by the Woodland Trust.

The Year Six children from the school in Oxford Road, Burnley Wood, have been enjoying the exciting Trout in the Classroom project, which involves raising 100 trout in their classroom from egg until they are ready to be released into the River Calder in Towneley Park.

Pupils taking a look at some trout eggs

Stefanie Staples, from the school, said: "The project is designed to encourage children to take care of their local environment, especially the river. They are working alongside Friends of Towneley and the River Ribble Trust who are delivering a relevant and important education around looking after our rivers to look after our oceans.

Meanwhile, pupils from Years 3 to 6 have been taking part in the Konflux Recycling Workshop learning about the importance of recycling in the community.

The children were encourage in role play activities, taking the roles of the Litter Critters and the Earth Protectors.

Stefanie added: "The children thoroughly enjoyed the day and it continued to help them with their ongoing learning about sustainability, climate change and global warming.

"This workshop has enriched the children’s learning experience through a variety of drama related activities. Throughout school, our curriculum has been designed to engage children in enquiries that focus on sustainability and climate change to ensure that they are learning about real events happening in our world.

"Through this, we are able to immerse them in facts and guide them as they find out what is happening and how we can help protect our planet."