Primary Engineer award winners at UCLan Victoria Mill in Burnley

Pupils from schools across Burnley visited UCLan Victoria Mill to receive awards and recognition for their engineering ideas.

The pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by Burnley-based educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”.

Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.

This national competition saw over 71,000 pupils from across the UK take part.

The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 27 pupils from schools in the town being celebrated.

Entries are open now for 2024-25 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com