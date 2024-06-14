Burnley pupils receive Primary Engineers awards at UCLan Victoria Mill
The pupils had taken part in a national competition, run by Burnley-based educational not-for-profit Primary Engineer, where they answered the question “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”.
Pupils interview an engineer, learn how to think like an Engineer and are tasked with identifying a problem in the world around them and coming up with a creative solution to that problem.
This national competition saw over 71,000 pupils from across the UK take part.
The highly commended and winning pupils were awarded trophies and framed certificates of their ideas, with 27 pupils from schools in the town being celebrated.
Entries are open now for 2024-25 and schools can register now at www.leadersaward.com
Primary Engineer Public Exhibitions and Award Ceremonies continue all over the UK through to July, with thousands of pupils engineering ideas being displayed for all to see.
