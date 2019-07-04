Burnley primary school's Whitehough Outdoor Centre adventure

Taking to the outdoors with aplomb, Year 6 students from a Burnley primary school have paid a visit to Whitehough Outdoor Centre in what was, for some, their first time away from home.

From July 1st to the 3rd, some 48 Year 6 pupils went on the residential trip to Barley and while some of the children were nervous, they were all excited to take on the challenges over their time there.

The Reedley students at Whitehough Outdoor Centre.

One of the first challenges for the children was decidedly domestic in nature, however, as they were tasked with making their own beds, with the process of putting on duvet covers and pillowcases proving to be quite difficult.

Over the three days, children also got to try their hands at a climb and a 'Leap of Faith' abseil from a pole high in the air, crate stacking, navigating 'Jacob's Ladder', and tacking on an obstacle course which included both physical and problem-solving tests. They also got to emulate Robin Hood as they had a go at archery (at which Mrs Gorrell was particularly good!)

Ashalina (11) said: "I enjoyed doing all of the activities; my favourite was the Leap of Faith because when you were at the top there was nothing to hold on to so it was quite scary," while Sufyaan (11) added: "My favourite activity was climbing Jacob's Ladder. I was very proud of myself to make it to the top even though I was screaming because it was very wobbly."

Miss Barnes, a Year 6 teacher, commented: "I was very proud of what the children and staff accomplished over the three days. They overcame their fears and showed perseverance and determination to succeed."