Burnley primary school wants to end its nursery provision
A Burnley primary school has asked for a formal consultation to be held on whether it should cease its maintained nursery provision.
The headteacher and governors at Brunshaw Primary School are proposing that from August 2022, its year groups should run from Reception to Year 6 rather than the current Nursery 2 to Year 6.
Members of the council's cabinet will be asked at their meeting on Thursday to approve the publication of a statutory notice on the proposal and hold a formal consultation.The governors of the school have consulted with parents informally who said they were seeking provision which was available before and after school, and during school holidays.
The nursery at the school, which is based in Morse Street, Burnley, currently offers morning only sessions during term time, and has 10 pupils on roll with 26 places available. Only four applications have been received for September 2022.