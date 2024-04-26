Burnley primary school hold sponsored sing to raise money
and live on Freeview channel 276
Last Monday was a different day at Brunshaw Primary School children and staff set themselves the challenge to keep at least one person singing across the school all day long.
The sponsored challenge started at 9.10am with Key Stage 2 children singing in the hall who then passed the baton onto Key Stage1 in their assembly.
All day long singing filled the corridors! At lunchtime parents and governors came in to help keep the challenge going while the children ate their dinner.
At the end of the day they completed the challenge with the whole school singing on the yard. The children were amazing and so were all the adults who took part. It was an fantastic day and they would like to thank all those that took part.
They have raised a massive £1792 with half the proceeds will go towards the school library refurbishment and the other half to Music for the Deaf. Well done everyone!