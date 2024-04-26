Burnley primary school hold sponsored sing to raise money

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Last Monday was a different day at Brunshaw Primary School children and staff set themselves the challenge to keep at least one person singing across the school all day long.

The sponsored challenge started at 9.10am with Key Stage 2 children singing in the hall who then passed the baton onto Key Stage1 in their assembly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All day long singing filled the corridors! At lunchtime parents and governors came in to help keep the challenge going while the children ate their dinner.

Keeping the singing going

At the end of the day they completed the challenge with the whole school singing on the yard. The children were amazing and so were all the adults who took part. It was an fantastic day and they would like to thank all those that took part.