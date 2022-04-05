Burnley primary school earmarked for repair and maintenance work

Lancashire County Council received a grant from the Department for Education (DfE) to fund this work. Although the amount has not been finalised, this year's funding is expected to be more than £15m.

Work to be funded ranges from roof repairs and rewiring, to heating system replacement and installation of new doors and windows. If approved, the work will take place in 2022 and 2023.

Whittlefield Primary School is set to undergo repair and maintenance work

Edwina Grant OBE, executive director for education and children's services, said: "It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.

"We've looked at the amount of DfE funding we're likely to receive and drawn up a list of schools that need priority repair work to ensure they can continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

"Protecting the environment is also a major consideration and repairs and maintenance work will contribute towards reduction of CO2 levels where possible.

"Cabinet will consider the list at its next meeting and decide whether to approve the list that has been put forward."

A list of priority repairs to the 88 schools decided is being put forward to be considered by the county council's cabinet on Thursday April 7th.