Burnley primary school children enjoy fantastic Roald Dahl workshop

All classes at Burnley Springfield Community Primary School took part in a workshop led by Alice, a practitioner from Burnley Youth Theatre.

Year 2 children acted out the story of 'Fantastic Mr Fox!' and used their voices and bodies to help portray the different characters.

In Year 6, the children recreated Dahl's popular BFG story. They started off by clapping their names in a circle. The mini workshops, which the children participated in, included moving in the style of different characters and freeze frames of notable parts of the story.