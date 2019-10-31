Burnley primary school bids farewell to adored dinner lady after 30 years service

A popular school dinner lady is hanging up her apron after three decades of serving children at the same Burnley primary school.



Mrs Vivien Ford has retired from St James' Lanehead Primary School after a long but enjoyable 30 years, a time in which she has helped to feed and look after thousands of schoolchildren.

Mrs Ford with some of the current pupils on her retirement

Wishing her well on her retirement, headteacher Mrs Michelle Dugdale said: "Before the half term, St James’ Lanehead said goodbye to our very own Mrs Ford.

"Mrs Ford has worked here for 30 years. She brought an old picture into school from 1995 which showed the welfare and kitchen staff at the time, and the uniforms were a lot different.

"One thing's for sure, Mrs Ford will definitely be missed. The children adore her and it will be hard to find another welfare assistant quite like her.

"We all wanted to do a little something for our much-loved dinner lady therefore Mrs Ford went home with her arms full of gifts from the staff, children and governors. She even received a homemade cheese pie and flapjack from the kitchen staff, her favourite!"