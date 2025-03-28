Burnley High School Staff and Students Unite for Pendleside Hospice with Mini London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon Howarth, Deputy Headteacher of Burnley High School (BHS), is gearing up to take on the iconic London Marathon this year, with an inspiring goal in mind — to raise vital funds for Pendleside Hospice. As part of the school’s fundraising efforts, Mr. Howarth has enlisted the help of students and staff to take on their own challenge in the form of a “Mini London Marathon” right within the school grounds.

The Mini London Marathon encourages every participant to run, walk, or jog a minimum of 2 miles, mirroring the spirit of the original marathon but on a smaller, community-focused scale. The event, hosted by the BHS Foundation, is designed to get the whole school involved, while also contributing to an incredible cause — Pendleside Hospice, which provides specialised care and support for individuals facing life-limiting illnesses.

"We are all incredibly proud to be supporting Pendleside Hospice," said Mr Howarth. "This is a wonderful opportunity for the whole school community to come together, take part in a fun and meaningful challenge, and make a real difference for people who rely on the essential services of the hospice. Every step we take will help to raise much-needed funds to support the incredible work they do."

Mr Howarth competing in a recent race as part of his training for the London Marathon

Students and staff across all year groups have embraced the challenge making it a truly inclusive event for everyone. Participants can choose their preferred way to complete the 2-mile distance — whether by running, walking, or jogging — all while contributing to the collective effort.

Funds raised through both the Mini London Marathon and Mr Howarth’s marathon sponsorship will directly benefit Pendleside Hospice, ensuring the charity continues to provide outstanding care and support to the Burnley community.

"This event not only encourages physical activity but also reinforces the importance of supporting local charities," said Miss Lewis, Headteacher at Burnley High School. "We are incredibly grateful to Mr Howarth for his leadership in organizing this fundraiser and to all of our students and staff who are participating in the Mini London Marathon. Together, we can make a difference."

As the school works toward its fundraising goal, the excitement surrounding the event continues to grow. The sense of unity and commitment from both staff and students is a testament to the close-knit community at Burnley High School, all united by their desire to support Pendleside Hospice and the crucial services it provides.

To donate or sponsor Mr Howarth's marathon run, visit the official BHS Foundation website for more information.

www.justgiving.com/page/bhsfoundation