Burnley High School makes the Educate Awards 2025 shortlist
Burnley High School has been shortlisted for the Lord Frank Field Community Partnership Award that recognises schools that have formed exceptional partnerships with their local and wider communities.
The secondary school is dedicated to building strong partnerships that enrich its students and the wider community. Through ‘The BHS Foundation’, Burnley High School has created meaningful collaborations with local businesses, charities and organisations including Ashmede Residential Home, Pendleside Hospice, and Burnley Football Club.
Students, staff, and parents collaborate on a range of community-driven projects to deliver positive outcomes. These projects range from intergenerational workshops and community food drives to environmental campaigns and charitable work.
Burnley High School will discover if they are winners on Friday, 14 November, at the glittering Educate Awards ceremony, hosted at the Liverpool Anglican Cathedral.
Now in its fourteenth year, the Educate Awards features 21 categories, shining a spotlight on every aspect of education, from sport and the arts to literacy, careers, and the environment.
The shortlist celebrates inspirational teachers, dedicated support staff and visionary leadership teams, who continue to make a lasting difference in their school communities.
In partnership with ASL Group, the Educate Awards is the biggest and most prestigious celebration of education in the North West. The event brings together schools, colleges and multi academy trusts from Cheshire, Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Merseyside to recognise their achievements in an unforgettable way.
The eagerly awaited shortlist was revealed on Tuesday, 30 September, via the Educate Awards’ social channels.
Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “Congratulations to Burnley High School on being shortlisted for this year’s Educate Awards.
“Each year, we are blown away by the incredible work taking place across the region, and 2025 has been no exception. This year’s shortlist is a true reflection of the innovation and dedication shown by senior leadership teams, teachers and support staff.
Kim added: “The standard of entries has been outstanding, and we can’t wait to roll out the red carpet in November to celebrate the remarkable achievements of all our finalists.”
The Educate Awards promises a spectacular evening, featuring show-stopping live performances from schools across the region, a three-course gala dinner, and the highly anticipated awards ceremony itself.
Kim shared: “A huge thank you to our partner, ASL Group, and to our valued associate sponsors for supporting this year’s event. Their backing ensures we can continue to deliver a truly special celebration of education, and without them, the Educate Awards simply would not be possible.”
The associate sponsors include All About STEM, Angel Solutions, Apprenticeships at Liverpool Hope University, CER, CPMM Media Group, Frank Field Education Trust, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority Careers Hub, LJMU, LSSP, Satis Education and SENDSCOPE.
More information about the Educate Awards can be found here.