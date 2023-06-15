News you can trust since 1877
Burnley company ESP Play donates bespoke sand and water table to help autistic and non-verbal child

A Burnley company has donated play equipment to help an autistic and non-verbal child with her sensory needs in school.
By Laura Longworth
Published 15th Jun 2023, 07:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 07:47 BST

ESP Play installed a bespoke sand and water table at Dane Royd Junior & Infant School in Hall Green, Wakefield, last Friday.

Andy Wood, managing director, reached out to Charley Roebuck after she posted online about her daughter Sienna’s daily sensory needs to stay regulated.Charley said the equipment “will be so beneficial to so many pupils, including my little girl, for years to come”.

Sienna, who is autistic, tries out the bespoke sand and water table made by ESP Play.
