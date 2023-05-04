Proud staff and learners at Burnley College are celebrating after Themis (the college’s successful apprenticeship training arm) scooped the highly-competitive UK Apprenticeship Award and was Highly Commended in the Sustainable Green Initiative Award for the pioneering Low Carbon Corridor and outstanding project work students undertake in partnership with local employers.

The Educate North Awards “celebrate, recognise and share best practice and excellence in the education sector…” and are a highlight of the academic awards year with a spectacular awards ceremony at the Midland Hotel, Manchester.

The validation from a panel of education experts and industry judges comes after a year of record-breaking results for Burnley College which saw the highest percentage of A Level A* and A Grades in formal exam conditions; a 100% pass rate in Advanced Vocational subjects for the 19th consecutive year and a rapid resurgence in apprenticeships following the Covid pandemic.

Burnley College at the Educate North awards

Head of apprenticeships at Themis at Burnley College Hannah Cutler said: “I’m so proud of every apprentice, every trainer, every employer and every member of staff in our team here at Themis.

“What makes this award so special is because it belongs to all of us. We pride ourselves on listening to the learner voice and working closely alongside industry to create the perfect environment to ‘Build Futures and Change Lives.’ We strive to create individuals who will shape society and influence every aspect of industry.

“When our passion is recognised at such a high level it’s validation that we’re doing the right thing and it inspires us to work harder, work smarter and build bigger and better in the future.

“And, of course, we would not have won these Educate North Awards without the support of our outstanding apprentices: they have the passion, the innovation, the imagination and the skills to help us achieve the exceptional.”

Creating the workforce of the future is something which resonates throughout Burnley College and ensuring industry can continue long into the future has been a driving force for huge investment and innovation at the college’s £110m. campus.

The College’s Low Carbon Hub, a high-tech area of the campus designed for employers and learners to discover the latest technology designed to help them aim toward a Net Zero carbon target, was Highly Commended in the Sustainable Green Initiative Award.

Neil Burrows, director of Skills and Innovation at Burnley College, said aiming for a low-carbon future is essential:

“We know our learners are committed to creating a sustainable future and our partners in industry are also passionate about adopting new technologies to increase sustainability in every area of their businesses.

“The Low Carbon Hub is designed specifically to make that transition as simple as possible.

“We believe passionately in sharing best practice and make great industry connections so everyone can benefit from sustainable technologies.