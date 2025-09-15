Burnley College University Courses graduates celebrate success

Proud graduates of Burnley College University Courses were joined by civic leaders, dignitaries, their family and friends to celebrate their graduation day.

The culmination of the graduates’ years of dedicated study was celebrated as the class of 2025 each crossed the stage to collect their scroll; a symbol of their academic achievements.

Graduates paraded through the Princess Way campus, led by lecturers, staff and special guests as friends and family formed a guard of honour to applaud their loved ones.

The procession boarded specially-chartered buses to the official graduation ceremony held at the Impact Conferencing Centre, Burnley led by Assistant Principal for Adult Education and Burnley College University Courses Nina Parkin.

Proud of their success. BCUC Graduates celebrate as they prepare to embark on the next stage of their journey.

Nina said:

“Graduation day is a day of huge pride for us and our ambitious graduates as it marks a momentous milestone in their lives.

“Recognising and saluting the achievements of our incredible graduates on a day like this always feels amazing.

“It is the culmination of years of study and commitment and is the start of a new chapter for them as they launch successful careers, progress to further study and become future leaders with the drive and innovation to shape their chosen sectors.

Coming together before they head their seperate ways. Hundreds of Graduates, their friends, family and tutors packed out the Impact Conference Centre in Burnley.

“To see the proud faces on graduates, parents, guardians, family, friends and, of course, tutors is the reason we do this. It’s truly inspiring.”

Three exceptional graduates were honoured with special awards at the ceremony.

Thahmid Alam won the Dissertation Award in recognition of the student whose dissertation was of the highest level, most wide-reaching and made a truly noteworthy contribution to their subject.

Holly Scaife received the Academic Excellence Award for outstanding performance and achievement.

Kate Wallace, Interim Principal at Burnley College congratulates the excpetional Graduates and shares inspiring words.

Finally, Kara Hodgson was honoured with the Employer Project Award in recognition of producing a project which made the most impactful contribution to a business.

Guest speaker at the ceremony was inspirational gold medal-winning Paralympian, Royal Engineer Commando Gregg Stevenson MBE.

Gregg’s remarkable journey began when he suffered a traumatic injury, resulting in the loss of both legs. It was Gregg’s response to this challenge and his unbreakable spirit that truly set him apart.

Determined to find new purpose, Gregg threw himself into adaptive sports and discovered a passion for rowing. By 2019, he had joined the GB rowing squad and, in partnership with Lauren Rowles, went on to dominate their category. Their hard work paid off with a gold medal at the Paris 2024 Paralympics and a new World and Paralympic best time.

Graduates were also addressed by BCUC alumna Lydia Simm. From a hairdressing assistant to a skilled Procurement Professional specialising in strategic corporate services within the defense industry at BAE Systems, Lydia Simm is living example of just how powerful a degree apprenticeship can be.

Before joining BAE Systems, Lydia built an impressive career at Burnley College, where she held roles including Project and Bids Coordinator and Personal Assistant to the Principalship. During her tenure, she spearheaded exceptional sustainability initiatives, such as reducing paper usage by 68% as well as inventing innovative ways to interrogate data and enhance operational efficiency.

Kate Wallace, Interim Principal at Burnley College, says graduation is a day which always fills her with pride:

“Our graduates are testament to the passion, the dedication, the desire to improve and succeed which drives us here at Burnley College.

“It’s an honour to be asked to attend and experience first-hand the joy of friends and family and to celebrate the outstanding achievements of everyone who has put so much time and effort into achieving such exceptional qualifications.”

For more information on how you could change your life through degree-level study in Burnley, contact 01282 733400 or email [email protected]. Our specialist advisors will show how you can harness your ambition and become an industry-shaping future leader.