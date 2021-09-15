Burnley College students celebrate outstanding achievements at Awards for Excellence ceremony

Award winners joined the principal of Burnley College Karen Buchanan and chair of the governors David Meakin.

The students celebrated their exceptional achievements with family, friends, tutors and special guests, including the Mayor of Burnley Coun. Mark Townsend and Mayoress Mrs Kerry Townsend, at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by the College.

The achievements come as Burnley College Sixth Form Centre marks a record-breaking year for success which has seen a 100% A-level pass rate, with 94% of A-level students achieving at least one high A* to C grade.

More than 500 students have earned place at some of the UK’s top Russell Group Universities, including the University of Oxford, Newcastle University, the University of York, Durham University and the University of Liverpool.

Burnley College Sixth Form Centre Principal Karen Buchanan said: “Our annual Awards for Excellence ceremony is the ideal way to congratulate our outstanding students on their amazing success and hard work throughout their studies.

“It’s an important date in the calendar for the wider Burnley College family – tutors, support staff, families, friends and academic and civic leaders from across the region – to honour some truly inspirational students.

“This year’s recipients have all shown exceptional levels of dedication, curiosity and innovation, combined with a passion for their subjects: the Burnley College formula for success.

“Going forward, we wish each and every one of our Awards for Excellence recipients all the very best for the future – whether that is progression to degree study at a top university, a Higher or Degree Apprenticeship or their dream career in the industry of their choice.”

Former Burnley College Sixth Form Centre A Level students Abigail and Ella Morris were guest speakers at the awards.

The twins shared how their time at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre empowered them to achieve above and beyond their dreams and to continue their journeys toward prestigious careers.

Ella is currently reading Media and Communications at the University of Leeds; Abigail is reading Psychology at Newcastle University.

Here is a list of the Burnley recipients:

PAIGE FORT (18), from Briercliffe, a former pupil of St Christopher’s CE High School, achieved outstanding results in her A Levels in Biology, Environmental Science and Geography. Paige has now progressed to a Higher Apprenticeship with the NHS.

JOE HIGHAM (18), from Padiham, a former pupil of Blessed Trinity RC College, achieved outstanding results in his A Levels in Biology, Chemistry and Maths. Joe is now undertaking a Gap Year travelling the world before reading Genetics at university.

FREYA MCFARLANE (18), from Burnley, a former pupil of Blessed Trinity RC College, achieved outstanding results in her A Levels in Geography, Psychology and Sociology. Freya has now progressed to Newcastle University to read Sociology.

EAMON ADAMS (20), from Padiham, a former pupil of St Augustine’s RC High School, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing (Electronic Pathway). Eamon is progressing to a Degree Apprenticeship in Engineering.

HUSNA BEGUM (20), from Burnley, a former pupil of Sir John Thursby Community College, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Health and Social Care. Husna has now progressed to Manchester Metropolitan University to read Primary Education.

UMAR CHOUDHURY (18), from Burnley, a former pupil of Sir John Thursby Community College, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Applied Science. Umar has now progressed to the University of Central Lancashire to read Paramedic Science.

KAROLINA DERLAGA (19), from Burnley, a former pupil of Hameldon Community College, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Business. Karolina has now progressed to the University of Leeds to read International Business.

ALEXANDER RAMSAY (19), from Burnley, who attended school in South Africa, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Creative Media Practice (Media). Alexander has now progressed to Ravensbourne University London to read Digital Film Production.

SEBASTIAN RYDZEWSKI (18), from Burnley, a former pupil of Hameldon Community College, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment. Sebastian has now progressed to the University of Huddersfield to read Construction Project Management.

MIA SHERIDAN (18), from Worsthorne, a former pupil of St Christopher’s CE High School, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Forensic and Criminal Investigation. Mia has now progressed to the University of Central Lancashire to read Professional Policing.

AMY STAZICKER (18), from Burnley, a former pupil of Bowland High School, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Music. Amy has now progressed to Leeds Conservatoire to read Production and Popular Music.

ALANYA VEITCH (18), from Padiham, a former pupil of St Augustine’s RC High School, achieved outstanding results on the Advanced Diploma in Performing Arts. Alanya has now progressed to ArtsEd London to read Acting.