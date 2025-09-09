Burnley College Sixth Form Centre students celebrate incredible results at glittering Awards for Excellence ceremony

Exceptional students who have achieved amazing results at Burnley College Sixth Form Centre have been honoured at the lavish annual Awards for Excellence ceremony.

Students celebrated their impressive accomplishments with more than 200 family, friends, tutors and special guests who gathered at the glittering event, hosted at the Impact Conferencing Centre, Burnley.

This year, Burnley College students achieved phenomenal results:

99.6% pass rate across all 42 A Level subjects

30.6% of students achieved at least one A*-A grade

68.9% of students achieved at least one A*-B grade

92.2% of students achieved at least one A*-C grade

98.7% T Level pass rate

The 62 winners and the hundreds of friends, family and tutors pack out the Impact Conferencing Centre for the Burnley College Awards for Excellence 2025.

Students who were invited to cross the stage to receive their award included Jessica Riley, who achieved a phenomenal A*A*A* in A Level English Language & Literature, Media Studies and Art & Design: Graphic Communication.

Jessica will be progressing to Leeds Arts University to study Marketing Communications, with her ultimate goal being to pursue a career in film and television production in the future.

New to the annual ceremony was the Core Values Awards a set of awards created with the help of our Student Voice, for inspirational students who strive to make a difference for themselves and others. Among the winners, Kenny Conroy was awarded for his dedication to each of the five core values throughout his studies.

Two students also celebrated receiving scholarships from the Stocks Massey Bequest Fund; an award which supports Students from the town who have attained commendable levels of academic achievement and have secured a place at university. Naimah Miah and Caden Redmond were the worthy recipients of this year's scholarships.

Award Winners-Harriet Barker and Freya Birch

Burnley College Alumna and previous Award for Excellence winner Chloe Bond was guest speaker. Chloe completed her studies here in 2019 and progressed to the University of Cambridge to read Education with English, Drama and The Arts.

She has since graduated with a First Class Honours Degree, completed a Master of Arts in Children’s Literature at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver and recently returned to the college to start an internship with the marketing team. Her exceptional academic writing has also been published in internationally renowned journals including Jeunesse: Young People, Texts and Cultures and Transformative Works and Cultures.

Guests also heard from current Student Governors Izzie Balfour and Hassan Khalil. They are both passionate advocates for amplifying learners’ voices and have thrived during their time at Burnley College, participating in enrichment activities such as a debating competition with the Oxford Union and national mathematics challenges. They aspire to continue uplifting their peers and the local community in future careers as an educational psychologist and an accountant.

Students from our Creative Industries and Computing division wowed the audience with spirited performances including Stereophonics’ Dakota by Oliver Harwood and Firework from Moulin Rouge: The Musical by Maddison Pickles, as well as a charming trio rendition of Take That’s iconic early 2000s hit The Greatest Day.

Interim Principal of Burnley College, Kate Wallace address the crowds of award winners and their friends and family.

Guests of honour included Lukman Patel, Chief Executive of Burnley Council, Councillor Afrasiab Anwar MBE, Leader of Burnley Council, Helen McVey, Chief Executive, Pendleside Hospice and David Brown, Chair of Governors at Burnley College.

Burnley College Interim Principal Kate Wallace reflected: “Learners have made incredible progress this year.

“It was so lovely to see them celebrating the culmination of all their hard work with their friends, family and the wider Burnley College community.”

