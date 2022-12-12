Burnley College is one of 100 colleges and universities across England that will receive a share of £432 million to invest in new facilities and equipment over the next three years to level up opportunities for people to gain the skills they need to fulfil their potential.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham said: “I am determined to improve the life chances of everybody in Burnley and Padiham and that starts with education. That’s why it’s brilliant that after raising this issue with Ministers, Burnley College will receive a further funding boost to deliver on their already exciting expansion plans.

"We’re seeing some really positive work taking place at the college. Whether that’s expanding the advanced engineering courses, the apprenticeship schemes on offer to local residents or the elite fitness facilities.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham (centre) at Burnley College

"I’ll continue to play my part in supporting their expansion so that local people can access the high-quality education which our borough deserves. This new £5.8m. investment will go a long way to making sure that businesses have access to the skilled workers they need to grow our local economy. And it’s all part of my mission to make Burnley a North West leader in further education.”

This new investment will upgrade and improve university and college facilities with state of the art medical suits and cutting edge engineering and science labs, to provide better teaching for students in critical subjects and making sure businesses have access to the skilled workers they need.

Successful colleges and universities have demonstrated they offer value for money, effective project management and environmental sustainability and deliver high-cost subjects of strategic importance to the country. Subjects that will benefit include technology, engineering, medicine, dentistry, nursing, and midwifery.

The funding will support internationally recognised providers to deliver a wider range of high quality specialist courses in cancer research, public health and tropical diseases, helping to create new industries and techniques to protect and grow our economy into the future.

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said: “Investing in education and skills will unlock future growth, boost productivity and help build the skilled workforce of the future.

