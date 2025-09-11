Burnley careers and education event back for second year

A careers and education event to inspire the next generation is coming back to Burnley.

Find Your Future will once again shine a spotlight on some of the apprenticeships, careers and further education opportunities available to Year 11 pupils in the town. More than 40 exhibitors with interactive stands are booked to take part in the event next month at Burnley Football Club.

Burnley.co.uk, Burnley Council, Inspira, FutureU and local secondary schools came together to launch the event last year for the first time in a decade.

Samantha Smallridge, Employment and Skills Project Manager at Burnley Council, said: “This is a brilliant event that will help our young workers of the future as they make important decisions that will shape their lives. They may not know about the full range of opportunities we have in the borough, so this event will pack just a handful of these partners into one place, with the goal to educate and inspire and raise the aspirations for the next generation.”

Rachel Bayley, Burnley Place Brand Manager, stated: “We know how many amazing businesses, education, and apprenticeship partners and sectors we have here in the borough and talk about them every day on the Burnley.co.uk and burnley.social social media channels.

“The Burnley brand team and council have been closely working with our secondary schools for a second year following the positive feedback from schools and employers about the launch event. We’re delighted that Find Your Future will be back in October, and the goal is to keep this as a firm fixture on Burnley’s educational and business calendar.”

Nikolett Turai, Future U senior outreach officer, added: “At Future U, we are committed to equipping young people with the skills and knowledge they need to unlock their full potential. We’re proud to support the Find Your Future event, which offers a fantastic chance for learners to explore the wide range of local opportunities available to them.

“Ahead of the event, we’re partnering with schools to deliver preparatory sessions that help students know what to expect and how to make the most of the careers fair. This event is an inspiring step towards shaping their educational and career pathways.”