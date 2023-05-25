Burnley and Pendle come together to become the ultimate Maths Champion

Years 2, 4 and 5 from more than 30 primary schools took part in challenge days throughout the year in the hopes of reaching the finals at Turf Moor.

More than 100 pupils attended the event last Friday, hosted by The Pennine Trust, LUSOM, and Burnley Football Club in the Community.

They enjoyed a behind-the-scenes look at Turf Moor, and completed practical maths challenges and STEM-related activities with the support of Lancaster University School of Maths.

Burnley and Pendle pupils completing Maths challenges at Turf Moor.

Lianne Bradford, Education Manager at BFCitC, said: “

During the finals day, children spent the whole day at Turf Moor undertaking exciting mathematical activities alongside a STEM Challenge, Stadium Tour and a special guest appearance from Bertie Bee. A huge thank you to all involved, everyone at BFCitC had a great day and all the children involved were fantastic.”

The overall winners were: Year 2 at St Michael and All Angels; Year 4 from Briercliffe Primary School; and Year 5 from Worsthorne Primary School.

Additional points were awarded to teams best demonstrating the trust’s three values of ambition, respect and collaboration.

John Tarbox, CEO of The Pennine Trust said: “The Maths Challenges have become a way for pupils across Burnley and Pendle to come together to

share a common passion for Mathematics. As a trust, we value our working partnership with BFCitC and LUSOM to provide pupils an arena where they can demonstrate their talents through a series of challenges.”