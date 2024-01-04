Burnley and Padiham schools to receive 'record funding boost' of more than £2m, says borough's MP

Burnley and Padiham schools will receive ‘record funding’ of more than £2m. over the next year.

The borough’s schools will benefit from a total funding increase of £2,343,391 in 2024-25, compared to 2023-24, reveals the Burnley MP.

Antony Higginbotham says reforms and investment over the past few years has improved school performance nationally.

“Over recent years, following record levels of investment and reforms to the way our schools operate, we’ve seen some huge progress in attainment levels.

Teachers should be incredibly proud of what is being achieved in core subjects like Maths, English and Science where we’ve significantly moved up the global rankings. Here in Burnley and Padiham, we’re putting in place more opportunities, with further education seeing a massive expansion and I want to see that continue.

“Education is the closest thing we have to a silver bullet when it comes to seeing children in Burnley and Padiham succeed in life. And I’m absolutely determined to push further forward with this record funding boost.”

England’s core school budget will reach almost £60b. over the next 12 months, MP Higginbotham added. It includes an extra £440m. investment to support pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). This will fund special schools and provide mainstream schools with additional resources to meet the needs of pupils with complex SEND.

Gillian Keegan, Education Secretary, said England’s schools and teachers “are better than ever”.