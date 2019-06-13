Burnley and Padiham schools show off their netball skills

Burnley schools have been developing their netball skills in the SPAR Lancashire School Games High Five competition.

High Five is a popular entry game of netball, designed specifically for children aged 9-11 and a great way to get active and learn the rules of netball.

Sixteeen schools from the Burnley region took part in a May qualifying event, with five schools making it through to June’s final.

The finalists were Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School; St Mary Magdalene’s Roman Catholic Primary School; St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Primary School, Padiham, St John’s Church of England Primary School, Cliviger, and St Joseph’s Park Hill School.

St Joseph’s Park Hill School were crowned the winners of the competition, securing their place in the SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals in July, where they will be proudly representing Burnley.

Wellfield Methodist and Anglican Church School came second, with St Mary Magdalene’s RC Primary School placing third, St John’s CE Primary School fourth, and St John the Baptist RC Primary School, Padiham, coming fifth.

Helen Tyson, Lancashire School Games organiser for Burnley said: “After the earlier qualifying round at the end of May, five teams progressed to the Burnley borough final. The final was played in a round robin format and St Joseph's emerged victorious as our Burnley district champions. They had a clean sweep scoring 12 goals in four matches.”

Mrs Grillo, teacher at St Joseph’s Park Hill School said: “We had to rush back from an athletic event to make the finals, but there was no way we were going to miss out! The children had been competing all day in athletics and so were a bit tired coming into the finals but a late goal gave us the final victory we needed.

“I am so proud of my children, they have worked really hard and will continue to practise for the county finals. Our school has been to previous county finals so we are all really excited – the children cannot wait.”

The SPAR Lancashire School Games county finals will be held at Stanley Park, Blackpool on July 2nd.